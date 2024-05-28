Video: Becky Lynch emotional after potential final WWE match
Becky Lynch lost the cage match against Liv Morgan. And, after the match, she was clearly emotional as we don’t know if this was her last match in a WWE ring.
Her contract expires on Just 1st.
This was Becky Lynch at the end of #WWERAW. Do you think there is any chance she goes to #AEW? pic.twitter.com/oO3QuYFND3
— Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com (@aaronrift) May 28, 2024
To be continued. pic.twitter.com/oILxlcwIyM
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 28, 2024
I hear Mark Henry is leaving AEW, so there’s room on the payroll. And there will supposedly be more titles…
Seriously, does anyone think she’s going anywhere?