Video: Becky Lynch emotional after potential final WWE match

May 28, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @BeckyLynchWWE

Becky Lynch lost the cage match against Liv Morgan. And, after the match, she was clearly emotional as we don’t know if this was her last match in a WWE ring.

Her contract expires on Just 1st.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

One Response

  1. Luke says:
    May 28, 2024 at 9:23 am

    I hear Mark Henry is leaving AEW, so there’s room on the payroll. And there will supposedly be more titles…
    Seriously, does anyone think she’s going anywhere?

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Vertvixen

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal