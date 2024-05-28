Video: Becky Lynch emotional after potential final WWE match

Becky Lynch lost the cage match against Liv Morgan. And, after the match, she was clearly emotional as we don’t know if this was her last match in a WWE ring.

Her contract expires on Just 1st.

This was Becky Lynch at the end of #WWERAW. Do you think there is any chance she goes to #AEW? pic.twitter.com/oO3QuYFND3 — Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com (@aaronrift) May 28, 2024

