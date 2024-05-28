Update on Giulia/WWE, and two AEW departures

– The Wrestling Observer reports that WWE made Giulia get the surgery on her broken wrist, so, that she could heal faster and hopefully not miss her NXT debut.

Guilia is set to debut for WWE at NXT “Heatwave” on July 7th against NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, but is very adamant about doing the July 13th match against Sareee in the Marigold promotion and has reportedly been working on the match frivolously.

– Bodyslam reports Jake Hager’s contract with AEW has expired and he did not re-sign.

Arn Anderson confirmed on his podcast that his contract expires on May 31st and he will be leaving the company as well.

