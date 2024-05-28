Update on Bryan Danielson’s AEW contract

According to an article on CBSSports.com, AEW signing Bryan Danielson to a new contract is said to be a “top priority” for the company. Bryan recently confirmed that his current deal expires before the 2024 All In PPV event.

AEW President Tony Khan gave the following comments to CBSSports.com about Bryan…

“I would like Bryan to stay, in a perfect world, forever here in whatever capacity he’d stay with us in,” Khan said. “I’d hope that Bryan would finish his wrestling career here. I would do anything to make that happen. I want Bryan to stay with us wrestling as long as possible. I know that he’s talked about an exit from full-time wrestling, which is what he’s been doing this year whenever he’s been healthy… I think Bryan Danielson fits on AEW like a glove. As long as he will consider wrestling with us, that door is always open. I would bend over backwards for him and do anything for Bryan Danielson.”

“I don’t know whether he’ll be wrestling full-time after that but I really hope Bryan will stay with me here in the office forever… I talk to Bryan pretty much every day whenever I can. So I hope that will continue for the rest of our lives.”

