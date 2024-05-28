Tony Khan said to be “disappointed” with WBD offer

Former editorial director of The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew Belloni, reported on Puck News that the exclusive window of Warner Bros Discovery to negotiate a new television deal with AEW closes in July and AEW President Tony Khan is not happy with the current offer.

Belloni wrote that Khan is said to be “disappointed,” especially now that WBD has lost its NBA rights, freeing up more money to splash on other programming.

Once the exclusive window closes, AEW can start negotiating with other networks although Khan has often said he would prefer to stay on WBD properties.

Despite falling ratings, AEW shows remain popular and often rank high up in the weekly television charts, especially Dynamite and to a certain extent, Collision.

AEW’s current television deal with WBD is through the end of 2024.

