Slammiversary Opening Weekend Ticket Sales Are The Most In 10 Years

TNA Wrestling returns to Montreal, Quebec, Canada for the first time since 2011 – and the two shows will be record-setting on Saturday & Sunday, July 20-21.

After the first 48 hours, more Slammiversary tickets had been sold than for any TNA show over the past 10 years.

Slammiversary is set for Saturday, July 20, at Verdun Auditorium. Slammiversary is one of the biggest events of the year for TNA Wrestling – a showcase event that, in 2024, will celebrate the company’s 22nd year.

Slammiversary will air live around the world on pay-per-view with every TNA championship on the line. Then, on Sunday, July 21, the TNA television trucks roll into Montreal to capture all the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8 p.m. EST every Thursday (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada).

TNA Executives confirmed today that they are looking to expand the arena set-up which will lead to additional prime tickets for sale. TNA will update on any additional tickets in the coming days.

TNA Wrestling will bring all the superstars to Montreal, led by hometown heroes PCO and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, along with reigning World Champion Moose, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace and X Division Champion Mustafa Ali.

In addition, the Montreal shows will feature Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Eric Young, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Santino Marella, Steph De Lander, Ash By Elegance and many more.

