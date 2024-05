Jordynne Grace to wrestle on NXT next week, match announced for NXT Battleground

– Next week on NXT television, TNA Knockout’s Champion Jordynne Grace will be wrestling Stevie Turner…

– Just announced…

Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice announced for #NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/gW5mFAf5OT — Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) May 29, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email