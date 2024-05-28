Eric Bischoff believes Liv Morgan lacks authentic charisma

– While speaking on his 83 Weeks Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff spoke about Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan’s current run in WWE. He mostly praised Morgan however he did say that he believes she lacks authentic charisma.

He said:

“There’s something missing with Liv. I don’t know what it is. She’s obviously a gorgeous woman. She’s in great shape. Her work in the ring is excellent. There’s just something missing. And what I feel is missing in Liv exists in spades in Becky. There’s just an inherent natural authentic charisma [in Becky Lynch] that isn’t forced. It isn’t a gimmick. It’s just something in her.”

