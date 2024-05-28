Eddie Kingston to undergo ACL and meniscus surgery in July

PWInsider.com is reporting that Eddie Kingston is undergoing surgery on July 8 to repair the torn ACL and meniscus, an injury which he suffered at the NJPW Resurgence show on May 11.

The reason why it’s taking long to go under the knife is because Kingston also suffered a broken leg in the match and he was told that his broken leg has to heal before they can tackle the other problems, also on the same leg.

Kingston suffered the injuries when he took a suplex from the ring apron onto a waiting table but his right leg smashed the steel barricade. Kingston immediately clutched his leg and took him several minutes to get up before going through the rest of the angle with the beatdown from The Elite.

The injury knocked him out of the Anarchy in the Arena match where he was supposed to be part of Team AEW with FTR and Bryan Danielson. Darby Allin ended up taking his spot.

Kingston is looking at a full year out of action due to his injuries.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

