Adam Pearce addresses recent actions of Bron Breakker, Natalya thanks her fans

– WWE posted…

An official message from #WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP regarding the recent actions of Bron Breakker. pic.twitter.com/DoVqBfNRim — WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2024

– Yesterday was Natalya’s birthday, and today she tweeted…

Thank you for all the beautiful birthday messages. I’ve never felt more excited for what’s ahead. Love you all pic.twitter.com/FG6n8VpCpt — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 28, 2024

