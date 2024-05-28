Adam Copeland breaks tibia after cage jump, to undergo surgery

TNT champion Adam Copeland reveled on social media that he suffered a broken tibia and will have to undergo surgery.

Copeland suffered the injury when he jumped from the top off the cage on Malakai Black but somehow, someway along the way falling down, he looked like he changed his mind about what he was about to do and eventually dropped right on his two feet, making it a very scary landing.

“So…my body pulled the emergency break on me the other night and I ended up fracturing my tibia, which is going to require surgery. Don’t know the time frame on that yet,” Copeland said in the video.

The 50-year-old is now looking at months on the sidelines and has to surrender the TNT title, something that will probably be addressed tomorrow on Dynamite.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

