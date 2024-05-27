WWE Reveals Three Big Matches For 6/3 Episode Of RAW In Hershey, PA.

May 27, 2024 - by Matt Boone

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is starting to take shape.

And taking shape nicely, at that.

During Monday’s post-King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, three bouts were made official for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the Monday, June 3, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Hershey, PA. is WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio, Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, as well as The New Day vs. The Authors of Pain.

Make sure to join us here on 6/3 for live WWE Raw results coverage from Hershey, PA.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Vertvixen

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal