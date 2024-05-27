WWE Reveals Three Big Matches For 6/3 Episode Of RAW In Hershey, PA.

The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is starting to take shape.

And taking shape nicely, at that.

During Monday’s post-King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, three bouts were made official for next week’s show.

Scheduled for the Monday, June 3, 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from Hershey, PA. is WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio, Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, as well as The New Day vs. The Authors of Pain.

Make sure to join us here on 6/3 for live WWE Raw results coverage from Hershey, PA.

