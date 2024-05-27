WWE RAW Results 5/27/24

The road to WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland begins tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia with the post-WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 edition of the weekly three-hour red brand program.

On tap for tonight’s show is WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defending her newly won title in a rematch from Saturday’s PLE, as she takes on Becky Lynch inside a Steel Cage. Also advertised for the show is Braun Strowman vs. JD McDonagh in one-on-one action.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, May 27, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (5/27/2024)

Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature gets us started as always, and then we shoot to an elaborate video package looking back at WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 from this past Saturday afternoon in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“The King General” GUNTHER, Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre Kick Things Off

After the highlight package wraps up, we see a shot of Liv Morgan arriving to the building with her newly won WWE Women’s World Championship. We also see Becky Lynch’s arrival from earlier today as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee promote their Steel Cage rematch for the title tonight.

Inside the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA., Ludwig Kaiser is standing in the ring with a big spotlight, for his accent-heavy introduction of “The Ring General” GUNTHER. Out comes the 2024 WWE King of the Ring to kick off this week’s show. Cole mentions he is the 23rd KOTR and talks about the controversy with Randy Orton in the pin at the end of their bout, and his title shot for WWE SummerSlam.

GUNTHER settles in the ring with his crown to a ton of boos and chants of “You suck! You suck!” and “We want Randy! We want Randy!” He milks the moment before finally speaking. He brings up winning the KOTR and his title shot at SummerSlam. He says, “Let’s talk about our WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest.”

He talks about Priest taking the reigns of The Judgment Day in Rhea Ripley’s absence. He says he respects that. He talks about raising the profile and prestige of the WWE Intercontinental Championship and says he plans to do the same with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after Priest used a short cut to earn the title, referring to cashing in his Money In The Bank contract.

Before he can say anything further, the theme for The Judgment Day hits and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest accompanied by JD McDonagh and Finn Balor. They walk with him to the ring, but then leave, as does Kaiser, giving fans the one-on-one image of Priest and GUNTHER. Priest says he earned the MITB contract by retrieving a briefcase in a ladder match.

He says that’s how that works, the same way you win a traditional match to earn a title shot and then the title itself. He says if GUNTHER understand how business works around here. He says he does and says business this summer will be him challenging him for that title at SummerSlam.

He tells him to give him his business lesson now and address him as king, or after SummerSlam when he can address him as champion. Priest asks GUNTHER as your world champion, what can he teach him that he doesn’t already know. Priest says the two are going to go to war at SummerSlam, but before he can say anything else, we hear the sword-swipe and out comes Drew McIntyre.

The current number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Priest’s next title challenger for WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland in his home country, makes his way to the ring. He gets in GUNTHER’s face and smirks. He walks past him and grabs a mic. Fans chant “CM Punk!” loud enough we can hear it over McIntyre’s loud music.

McIntyre asks if he minds if he addresses the chants or they’re not going to stop. He talks some trash about Punk off-the-cuff for a quick second and then moves on to the business at hand. He tells them they do realize he’s gonna be champion in less than three weeks, so it will be he who goes into SummerSlam with the title. Priest says he’s not looking past Drew, he just knows what’s gonna happen.

Drew tells GUNTHER no one from the U.K. has won the world title other than him, and he’s done it three times, and will do it a fourth at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. The fans chant “U.S.A!” at him and Drew points out he’s an American citizen he’s just stating facts. Priest asks Drew if his wife will be at Clash at the Castle. Drew tells him to watch his words.

Braun Strowman vs. JD McDonagh

Priest says he wanted to see if he could get under his skin and if Drew would actually do anything about it. As they continue to talk, the theme for Braun Strowman hits and he heads to the ring as Pat McAfee calls him a “big son of a b*tch.” He goes one-on-one against a small son of a b*tch, JD McDonagh, when we return. On that note, we head to a quick commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Strowman-McDonagh in progress. McAfee talks about McDonagh “pooping his trousers” as “The Monster Among Men” hoists The Judgment Day member high in the air before Donkey Kong’ing him down to the mat.

