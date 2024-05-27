Video: Will Ospreay does the Mercedes Moné dance

Will Ospreay doing the CEO Mercedes Mone dance at the AEW Double or Nothing media scrum…

Will Ospreay did the Mercedes Moné CEO dance immediately after she left the media scrum. Ospreay got those moves.

LMFAOOOOO. pic.twitter.com/5YHJ2mZnTG — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) May 27, 2024

Ospreay wants to bring the title to other promotions (Rev Pro, CMLL), also to be a part of Forbidden Door

He’s open to wrestling any one for the championship.

Ospreay found out about the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament during the scrum, he wants in for the title shot.

EXCLUSIVE! NEW #AEW INTERNATIONAL Champion, @WillOspreay, has a message for @RoderickStrong, & anyone else looking to come for the "Billy Goat Title"! pic.twitter.com/Hsd5wptnw6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024

