Video: Will Ospreay does the Mercedes Moné dance

May 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Will Ospreay doing the CEO Mercedes Mone dance at the AEW Double or Nothing media scrum…

Ospreay wants to bring the title to other promotions (Rev Pro, CMLL), also to be a part of Forbidden Door

He’s open to wrestling any one for the championship.

Ospreay found out about the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament during the scrum, he wants in for the title shot.

