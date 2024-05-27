Video: The Real Story of the Mass Transit Incident

Former WWE Superstar Maven released a new video featuring WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, who looks back at the infamous ECW Mass Transit Incident. Dudley was the tag team partner of Mass Transit for the infamous incident that took place in 1996. You can check out that video below:

“The Mass Transit Incident is one of wrestling’s darkest stories. In 1996, a 17-year-old aspiring pro wrestler got put in a tag team match against The Gangstas, New Jack, and Mustafa. New Jack would go off-script and hurt Mass Transit for real.

In this video, we sit down with Mass Transit’s tag team partner, D-Von Dudley, and give insider information about what happened before, during, and after the match known as The Mass Transit Incident.”

