Update on Adam Copeland

Tony Khan was asked about Adam Copeland’s status following him jumping off the cage and not landing too nicely:

“We are checking him out. That was an amazing Barbed Wire Cage Match. He has been so awesome for us since he came in and I am knocking on all of the wood and crossing all of my fingers and toes that he is okay.

Adam Copeland arriving in AEW, it came at the perfect time for us. What a run he’s having. I was hoping he would be sitting here with Tanahashi-san and myself right now. He’s really beat up and I’ll cross my fingers and hope he’s okay.”

(Via Media Scrum)

