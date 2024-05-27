Tony Khan asked about Mark Henry’s contract, Thunder Rosa congratulates Mercedes Mone

May 27, 2024 - by James Walsh

– During a recent AEW Double or Nothing media call, Tony Khan addressed questions regarding the report that AEW broadcaster Mark Henry’s contract will be expiring soon. Khan said the following about Henry:

“I really like Mark. I’d have to look at that internally but I think Mark’s a great person and I really personally like him. He’s a great media personality as well as being a great wrestler and a great philanthropist, and I have a ton of respect for Mark and he’s been great in AEW and I have a lot of respect for him in and out of the ring. Thank you very much.”

Henry joined AEW in May 2021, serving as a broadcast analyst and behind-the-scenes coach.

Thunder Rosa congratulations Mercedes Mone

