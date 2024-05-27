Swerve Strickland on the impact Bray Wyatt has had on him

Swerve Strickland has opened up about the impact Bray Wyatt has had on him both personally and professionally.

“Before Bray came back on television, you were just getting barcodes everywhere. It wasn’t giving you a whole lot of information, but it was something to keep you tuned in and watching for something every single week. A rabbit in the background, a puppet over here, Like it was small things and it was layered and sprinkled out. Now today’s society, it’s hard for people to really grab, hold attention and keep them and keep them interested for so like so long of a time.

“Bray was just.. he was patient with that and he was meticulous and he was calculated. I was like all the brain, all the, like the, the inner workings of everything that he did, it came from him. I was always appreciative of that. For me, I would hope to have such a deep mind like that. Just his locker room morale was incredible too. Like I said, I wasn’t in there with him long, but it was impactful. Just a little bit of time made such an impression on me to want to continue certain things that he did just in my personal life and my professional life.”

(Source: Adrian Hernandez)

