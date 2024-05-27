News and notes from Khan’s media scrum, possible new titles

Tony Khan and Hiroshi Tanahashi notes from the post PPV media scrum.

At Forbidden Door, it’ll be AEW vs NJPW also AEW/NJPW Team matches.

Winner of the Jon Moxley vs. Evil match at NJPW Dominion will be at Forbidden Door as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

Khan mentions they were given leeway at the MGM Grand due to the stunts they pulled.

Khan is glad MJF is back but doesn’t mention anything about his contract, if there’s an extension or renewal.

Khan noted the possibility of adding Women’s Tag Team Titles and Mixed Tag Team Titles to the All Elite Wrestling roster

He wants Athena to be 100% for the Texas shows as she’s from there.

He’s interested in Mixed Tag Team Championships like the titles in AAA Lucha Libre

Khan was asked about younger fans as in children he mentions there’s a lot that they do for kids. He mentions it’s all in the popularity of the wrestlers like Swerve Strickland, Timeless Toni Storm.

They’re going to do more promotional events like the House of the Dragon event involving the American Dragon Bryan Danielson and Ricky The Dragon Steamboat.

Khan mentions AEW Collision is coming up to it’s one year anniversary. Tony Khan is happy for AEW to be on TBS and TNT, he’s still an talks with them.

Adam Copeland is being checked on since he was limping after the Barbed-Wire Cage match.

Tanahashi is asked about doing a AEW/NJPW show in Japan, he didn’t understand the question at first, Tony says there could be but it wouldn’t be Forbidden Door. Tony Khan is interested in sending a AEW Crew to Japan.

Tanahashi says tonight was inspirational, Khan Thanks Tanahashi for representing #NJPW at Double or Nothing.

Tony’s asked what advice he’d give to himself in 2019, he mentions to prepare for the lock down and creating a different way for pro wrestling during the time.

