More on Tony Khan considering more titles

Tony Khan on the possibility of adding Womens Tag and Mixed Tag titles to AEW:

“Yeah, absolutely. We’ve talked about that, we’ve talked about a lot of potential additions in terms of championships.

I think right now we have some really strong rivalries emerging amongst the World Championship, the TBS Championship, and also with ROH, you can’t deny that #ROH has great champions now.

— I think those are very interesting championships, I also think something different that we could do here that I’ve had interest in would be mixed tag team championships, and I think we have a lot of people that are aligned, and I think a lot of people would be interested in that too.”

