Mercedes Mone says AEW saved her life

In her first post-show press conference as TBS champion, Mercedes Moné claimed that AEW has “saved her life.”

She said that this company gave her new hope, new dreams, new chances, and new opportunities against a roster that is legit one of the best.

“People think that WWE is the only place, and I think tonight we showed the wrestling world that it’s not the only place,” Mone said with a happy Tony Khan next to her. “AEW is where the best wrestle.”

She put over Double or Nothing as a great show and after five years of this incredible company, they cannot be denied.

“This is the place to celebrate wrestling,” she said.

Asked why she waited until May to wrestle when she was actually cleared in December of last year, Mone said that she had been speaking with Tony Khan for a while and he came up with the idea to debut in Boston in March and then asked her if she can wait till May to debut on the fifth anniversary show.

“Bitch, I’ve been waiting for a whole year of course I can wait,” she said as Khan laughed.

