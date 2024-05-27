Mercedes Mone: “AEW is where the best wrestle”

May 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

The CEO Mercedes Mone is up at the Double or Nothing media scrum

She’s asked why debut at Double or Nothing and not in December, they wanted the perfect time and reason for her in ring debut.

“If I can do it, you can do it too” she says to those who look up to her.

She wants an opponent for Forbidden Door Tony and Hiroshi agree.

Khan wants to bring AEW to El Paso, Texas. Most likely as a tribute to Eddie Guerrero. Mercedes wants to defend her title there.

“A lot of times in wrestling, people think WWE is the only place, and I think tonight we showed the wrestling world that it’s not the only place. AEW is where the best wrestle.”

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mina Shirakawa

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal