Mercedes Mone: “AEW is where the best wrestle”

The CEO Mercedes Mone is up at the Double or Nothing media scrum

She’s asked why debut at Double or Nothing and not in December, they wanted the perfect time and reason for her in ring debut.

“If I can do it, you can do it too” she says to those who look up to her.

She wants an opponent for Forbidden Door Tony and Hiroshi agree.

Khan wants to bring AEW to El Paso, Texas. Most likely as a tribute to Eddie Guerrero. Mercedes wants to defend her title there.

“A lot of times in wrestling, people think WWE is the only place, and I think tonight we showed the wrestling world that it’s not the only place. AEW is where the best wrestle.”

Mercedes Moné with HUGE praise for Willow Nightingale: “Willow who is legit one of the greatest women I've ever stepped into the ring with. And I've been doing this for 14 years and she's legit one of the best. Amazing.” pic.twitter.com/TsfsOCzaqz — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) May 27, 2024

