Mark Henry departing AEW

Mark Henry is not renewing his AEW deal and announced on Busted Open Radio that he is departing the company once his contract expires tomorrow, May 28.

“Tony Khan said at the press conference that he was very happy and proud of what we did together. And I feel exactly the same way,” Henry said on the show, adding that he appreciates everything that happened to him there and appreciates Tony Khan and the Khan family.

“I am not gonna be renewing my deal, and I think that, you know…it’s a mutual thing. If I can’t dedicate 100% of myself then it’s only fair for both parties to end the relationship on a positive note,” he continued.

The Olympian has been signed to AEW since 2021 where he worked both as a coach and a commentator but never stepped foot in the ring as a wrestler. He has not wrestled since 2018.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

