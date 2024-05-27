Heels to debut on Netflix on July 29

PWInsider.com is reporting that the wrestling drama television series Heels will make its debut on streaming giant Netflix on July 29.

Netflix has licensed the two seasons of the show from STARZ and there’s a possibility that the streaming service could revive the show depending on its popularity after STARZ canceled the show last year.

Starring Stephen Amell as Jack Spade and Alexander Ludwig as Ace Space in the leading roles, Heels is a story about a small, independent wrestling federation called the DWL run by two brothers and sometimes rivals.

CM Punk is also featured in both seasons while’s wife AJ Mendez is part of season two.

While season one ended with a big plot twist, season two ended with a major cliffhanger.

Last year, Wrestling-Online.com had an interview with both Amell and Ludwig to discuss the second season of the show which you can see below.

