Giulia undergoing surgery to repair broken wrist

Former NJPW Strong Women’s champion Giulia is undergoing surgery on her wrist after she fractured it in a match for Marigold last week.

Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Giulia said that she will have surgery tomorrow after doctors advised that surgery is the fastest way to recover from the broken bone.

The Japanese star is expected to start with WWE in the next month or so and was rumored to be making her debut at the upcoming NXT Heatwave premium live event in Toronto on July 7. How the injury impacts her debut there remains to be seen.

She and Marigold chief Rossy Ogawa were both at NXT Stand & Deliver and were shown on camera and both stayed for WrestleMania.

