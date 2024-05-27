Darby Allin comments on his AEW Revolution bump

Darby Allin says the glass spot at AEW Revolution was one of the easiest bumps.

“The glass in Sting’s last match. When I jumped off the ladder and went through the glass. The referee came up to me, ‘Darby, you good?’ ‘Yeah, that was awesome.’ They’re like, ‘Shit, you’re not good. You have a hole in your side.’ ‘What?’ I felt fine.

He was like, ‘No, you have a hole in your side.’ I told him, ‘I literally have one more spot in this match.’ We also had a plan B. I told everybody in the match, ‘There is a plan B if, for whatever reason, I cannot finish this match because of this stunt.

We have a plan B for the finish.’ Besides the hole in my side. I felt fine. I didn’t know there was a hole in my side.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

