WWE News and Notes

– Bayley (via Bernard Colas of Le10Sport): “I really like Kris Statlander. I think she’s just freaking so athletic. She reminds me of Rhea Ripley. You know, where it seems like she can do everything. So, I’d be interested in getting in the ring with her someday.”

– Yesterday’s WWE “King and Queen of the Ring” event in Saudi Arabia was the first WWE PLE in over 4 years without a member of The Bloodline booked in a match.

– Mike Rotunda (via The Wrestling Ringer podcast): “The Undertaker is such a great guy. I was so happy that he wanted to narrate Windham’s documentary. He did a great job. It meant a lot to our family and I’m sure it would have meant a lot to Windham as well.”

– As first reported by Fightful Select, Natalya’s deal with WWE is set to expire in a week. She’s been approached by management with an extension but as of now, no deal has been signed. Natalya has told people close to her that she is “keeping her options open” at this point.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

