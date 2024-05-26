Will Ospreay on WWE booking Ricochet for matches on the show Speed

During an interview with ComicBook.com, AEW star Will Ospreay commented WWE booking Ricochet for matches on the show Speed…

“The fact that they only value his time for under 5 minutes is appalling to me. I just want people to remember who he is. If you go and look at 2012-2013 Dragon Gate Ricochet, he was untouchable at the time. When it came to this generation of high-flyers, he was the greatest. He’s the greatest high-flyer ever. I know it sounds weird, but I do include put him on the same level as Rey Mysterio.”

“I don’t know how much longer he has got in his contract, but I think it might be up soon. I want him to know that there are people here that genuinely appreciate his work and I want to wrestle him again. I want him back here. I want him to know that there isn’t a bar. You are the f*cking bar. I keep up with him all the time and sometimes I get a little bit sad about it. I hope he’s not sad and I hope he’s real happy. I keep up with him as much as I can, but I feel like people are forgetting who Ricochet was once upon a time. All of these high-flyers that you see, and myself included, we all took inspiration from PAC and Ricochet.”

