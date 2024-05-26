Will Ospreay Def. Roderick Strong At AEW Double Or Nothing To Capture International Title

…and NEW!

At the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the AEW International Championship changed hands.

“The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay defeated Roderick Strong in an excellent match to kick off the pay-per-view portion of the card after “The Buy-In” pre-show two-match card wrapped up.

Will Ospreay is now your new AEW International Champion.

