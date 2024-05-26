Speculation on a possible AEW return tonight, JR praises Bryan Danielson

– Jim Ross (via Busted Open Radio) believes that Bryan Danielson could be a great head of talent relations for AEW.

“Bryan Danielson would do great. He’s level-headed, he’s cerebral, student of the game. I love the guy. And he’s a hell of a worker. And he has a great communication skill base. So, he would be a guy that I would certainly consider in that role.”

– MJF on Saturday flew to Phoenix, Arizona.

With Las Vegas just a few hours away from Phoenix, it’s possible that AEW flew MJF into Phoenix and not Las Vegas, so he wouldn’t be spotted at the Vegas airport should they be planning his return tonight at Double Or Nothing.

(PWinsider)

