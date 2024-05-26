Possible Spoiler On Another Return At Tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing PPV

An interesting name has been spotted backstage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this evening,

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view in “Sin City,” Wheeler Yuta has been spotted backstage at the show venue.

The Blackpool Combat Club member has been dealing with concussion issues, and has not wrestled since this past January.

He was originally scheduled for the Blackpool Combat Club match at the CMLL show in April, but ended up being replaced by Matt Sydal.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.

(H/T: Fightful Select)

