More Late Updates For AEW Double Or Nothing

In addition to Wheeler Yuta and Juice Robinson, Wardlow of The Undisputed Kingdom is also at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view tonight.

Despite rumors to the contrary, former NWA Women’s Champion Kamille is not expected at the show.

She posted “place your bets” on X, however she is not expected for the show, according to PWInsiderElite.com.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 results coverage from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Place your bets! — Kamille (@Kamille_brick) May 26, 2024

