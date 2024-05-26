MJF Returns At AEW Double Or Nothing 2024, Makes Announcement

He’s back!

At the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view, “big happenings” took place early on as expected.

After Will Ospreay defeated Roderick Strong to capture the AEW International Championship in the first pay-per-view match of the evening, the lights went out and Adam Cole came out without crutches.

The Undisputed Kingdom leader walked to the ring just fine, which the commentary team pointed out, and noted it is time for “Story time with Adam Cole, BAY-BAY!”

Before Cole could say much of anything, he pulled out “The Devil” mask and the lights went out again to cut him off.

And then it happened.

Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made his return.

A fancy video aired and then the familiar sounds of his theme played as the lights came back on and he emerged with a similar look to that of the one Paul “Triple H” Levesque wore when he returned from his first quad tear in the early-2000s.

MJF would go on to hug Cole before delivering a low-blow and demanding that “sh*t-stain” be removed from his ring. He spoke about the soft, friend-having version of MJF being a thing of the past and mentioned how he’s “ALL IN” and is going “Double Or Nothing” in AEW.

He would go on to flat out make it simple for the “marks” and confirm he has re-signed with AEW. He showed off a tattoo on his ankle that read, “Bet on yourself.”

