Mercedes Mone Wins TBS Women’s Title, Kris Statlander Turns Heel At AEW DoN

Sunday was a rough night for Willow Nightingale.

The women’s wrestling star lost her TBS Women’s Championship to “The CEO” Mercedes Mone in a rematch of their NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship bout at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view.

During the PPV on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mone hit her Mone-Maker finisher on Willow after a hard-fought, entertaining battle to capture the TBS Women’s Championship in her AEW in-ring debut performance.

After the match, things only got worse for Willow Nightingale, as Stokely Hathaway scolded her. Kris Statlander appeared to stick up for her, shoving Stokely on his butt, but as she and Willow left together, she knocked her out and ripped off the friendship bracelet she gave her in the past.

