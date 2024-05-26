Logan Paul pitched drone shot used last night exactly a year ago

Logan Paul revealed that he pitched the idea of the drone shot which captured his frog splash yesterday a year ago.

Paul published three text messages he sent to an unknown individual he addressed as “boss” saying that there’s a “crazy cool opportunity to hire an FPV drone flyer” to capture a high-flying jump of him through a table or any crazy stunt.

“Just another cool way to capture a frog splash that has never been done before,” Paul wrote in the text message. “Creatively pushing media boundaries.”

At King and Queen of the Ring last night, a drone circled Paul as he was on the top rope, spitting his water like Triple H and then hitting the frog splash on the announce table with Cody Rhodes as his landing pad.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

