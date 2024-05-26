Late News & Notes For AEW Double Or Nothing 2024

– Multiple names have been mentioned from NJPW for the AEW title challenger at this year’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view. There have also been some “outside the box” options discussed as it relates to the show.

– Expect more talent from NJPW to pop up in AEW over the coming weeks as the build to the show begins to kick into full effect. Other “familiar faces” are also expected to show up soon.

– Britt Baker is not in Las Vegas as of the latest word coming into tonight’s pay-per-view.

– There is no update on whether or not Jamie Hayter will be at the show tonight, despite her trending on X earlier today.

– Hiroshi Tanahashi’s surprise appearance at AEW Collision last night was a closely kept secret heading into the show.

– As noted, Juice Robinson and Wheeler Yuta are at the show tonight, and MJF is expected back soon. Whether or not it is tonight remains to be seen.

– There hasn’t been confirmation of whether or not David “Gangrel” Heath will turn up tonight, as Adam Copeland continues to tap into his older dark side with the old Brood style blood bath recently, etc. Overtures have been made to Gangrel heading into tonight’s show.

– Pat Buck is in charge of assigning producers on AEW shows.

(H/T: Fightful Select)

