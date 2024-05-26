Joe Hendry on his TNA run, wanting to work with LA Knight, his future, more

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry recently joined PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview. During the discussion, Hendry opened up about his current TNA run, wanting to work with LA Knight, his future, and more.

You can watch the complete interview below:

Here are some highlights:

On LA Knight:

“So, the thing is people didn’t know that I didn’t have a Visa. I could not work in the United States, I was only allowed to do shows in Canada and Mexico. So, people think that it was a failed first run because I was only there three or four times, it was the only show in Canada and Mexico. I literally couldn’t continue my run because I didn’t have the Visa to do so. Me and LA Knight worked together three times, in a small program. I think we had the potential to do something special with that. I think he’s phenomenally talented. He doesn’t always get to verbally spar with someone who can give it back. I don’t think he was used to that. When someone gets under your skin a little bit and blurs the lines, it brings out the absolute best in you. So, as you saw Jordynne Grace at the Royal Rumble, nothing is off the table now. There’s a lot of money to be made in me versus LA Knight. I think the fans would want to see that too.”

His current run with TNA:

“I’ve now realized with experience, that before you get creative freedom in what you do, you have to build equity with the fans and management. It’s about consistency. When they book a Joe Hendry, they know exactly what they’re going to get. I had to display consistency when it came to entertainment over a long period. I think that’s why I was ready to have this feud with AJ Francis and Rich Swann. I realized it was not easy coming up with all of those videos. It was a lot of work between filming, editing, and things like that. It’s a grind, but it was worth every second. Rich is a former World Champion and another world-class wrestler. AJ, he’s super underrated. He understands TV wrestling more than the fans will give him credit for, but that doesn’t take away that he fell over and I need to make fun of him for it, you know? He’s talented in what he does, and having him to bounce off of on TV, this was never meant to be a long-term thing, but it just gained traction, so we just kept going.”

His future and goals:

“So, here’s the thing. I’ve learned that when you let go of the big goals in favor of just trying to be as good as you can be, with whatever you’re given next, the big goals come anyway. I don’t know what’s next for me. I feel like I’ve earned an opportunity to step up. But we shall see. We have the huge champions vs. challengers match that’s coming up on TV, and I’m fortunate enough to be in that. That’s going to be an opportunity for me to show that I’m a main eventer and someone who can draw money for this company. That’s my goal. I want to be someone who this company can count on, can draw money, and draw people to be the building. That’s my goal and that’s what we’re trying to do here.”

Hendry also discussed how well his “I Believe in Joe Hendry” song is doing on all the charts, combining music with pro wrestling, the importance of the TNA name, and more. You can check out the complete interview at this link.

