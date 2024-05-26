AEW Double Or Nothing Results 5/26/24

The time has come!

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this evening from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, as AEW Double Or Nothing takes place this evening, Sunday, May 26, 2024.

On tap for tonight’s show is Swerve Strickland vs. Christian Cage for the AEW title, The Elite vs. Team AEW in an Anarchy in the Arena match, Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Mone for the TBS title, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb for the AEW Women’s title, as well as Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita in an IWGP title eliminator bout.

Also scheduled is Chris Jericho vs. HOOK vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the FTW title, Bullet Club Gold vs. Death Triangle for the Unified AEW Trios titles, Roderick Strong vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International title, Adam Copeland vs. Malakai Black for TNT title in Barbed Wire Cage match, Trent Beretta vs. Orange Cassidy, as well as two pre-show bouts, with The Acclaimed vs. Cage Of Agony and Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo.

Featured below are complete AEW Double Or Nothing results from Sunday, May 26, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 6:30pm EST. – 12:00am EST.

AEW DOUBLE OR NOTHING RESULTS (5/26/2024)

We’re officially off-and-running, as “The Buy-In” has started. Renee Paquette welcomes us to the show. She is joined by RJ City and Jeff Jarrett at a special table and desk set-up, similar to the WWE pre-shows, instead of standing up on the entrance ramp.

The trio talk about the history of AEW with this being five years and a day to the date of the first one, as well as the history of wrestling in Las Vegas. They begin talking about some of tonight’s matches and an in-depth video package airs promoting the Barbed Wire Steel Cage TNT title match with Adam Copeland vs. Malakai Black.

Lexy Nair does a random interview with Charlie to talk about the Barbed Wire Steel Cage itself and how it is built for destruction. Back to the panel, who shift gears and talk about the Unified AEW Trios Championship match, with Death Triangle challenging Bullet Club Gold for the titles. The pre-match video package for this one airs.

From there, we pick up the pace a bit and start going through the card a bit quicker. The pre-match package for the FTW Championship three-way with Chris Jericho defending against HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata airs.

