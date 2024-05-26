Adam Cole Injury Update

How it Adam Cole doing on his road to recovery?

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view, AEW President Tony Khan spoke with CBS Sports for an interview where he spoke about the injury status of Adam Cole.

“He’s not 100% but he’s getting better and better,” Khan said of Cole. “I think that’s great news for AEW. We love Adam Cole and the fans love Adam Cole. He’s been a big part of the company now for almost three years of our five-year journey.”

Khan continued, “It’s crazy to think Adam Cole, a year ago at this time, really felt like he was getting towards the top of the wrestling world. I would love to get Adam Cole back in the ring and he works so hard on his rehab. He really wants to get back in the ring. I think that would be a great thing for AEW.”

Check out the complete interview at CBSSports.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

