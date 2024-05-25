WWE King And Queen Of The Ring Results 5/25/24

WWE’s return to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has arrived!

The WWE King And Queen Of The Ring premium live event takes place today, May 25, 2024, from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, starting with the “Countdown” pre-show at 11/10c.

On tap for today’s show is Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul for the WWE Universal Championship, Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER in the 2024 WWE King of the Ring finals, as well as Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax in the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring finals.

Also scheduled for the show today is Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship, Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Featured below are complete WWE King And Queen Of The Ring results from Saturday, May 25, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 11am-4pm EST. on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING RESULTS (5/25/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature hits and then we see some live shots of WWE Superstars arriving to the Jeddah Super Dome. From there, we shoot into the cold open video package for today’s highly-anticipated premium live event.

After the cold open wraps up, we see some more live shots of WWE Superstars arriving to the building. We then get our first look inside the Jeddah Super Dome as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show. We settle down at the pre-show panel where Cole introduces Corey Graves, Big E. and Wade Barrett. The crowd is going bonkers in the background during this.

We hear the four talk about the significance of today’s show, with multiple titles on-the-line, as well as the finals of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, where the winners move on to challenge for world titles at WWE SummerSlam later this year.

As the wild fans in the background break out into a loud “Michael Cole!” chant, the pre-show panelists send us over to Byron Saxton, who is standing outside of the locker room of “The Ring General” GUNTHER. We hear the fans chanting “We Want Mania!” as Saxton tries to build up the KOTR finals.

Saxton sends us over to Kayla Braxton, who is standing outside of Randy Orton’s locker room. She talks about the condition of Orton’s knee as fans in the arena drown her out with “Triple H!” chants. They might need to mute the crowd when doing these live hits backstage.

The panelists take back over and run down the lineup for tonight’s show as the official match graphics flash across the screen. Again fans drown this out with chants and it finally sounds like someone in the production truck turned the levels down or muted them inside the arena as they finish up the lineup.

Now we shift gears and settle into our first of several in-depth video pieces. This one features Corey Graves sitting down with Cody Rhodes earlier this week. They talk about “The American Nightmare” finally “finishing the story” by capturing the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. They talk about his defense tonight against Logan Paul.

The package wraps up and the panelists weigh in with their thoughts on Cody’s job as champ and face of WWE thus far. We then send things back to Byron Saxton again, as he is standing by with WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. Belair says her knee isn’t 100% but she’s ready to go.

A video package for the Queen of the Ring finals showdown between Nia Jax and Lyra Valkyria airs next. The first focuses on Jax’s run through the SmackDown side of the tourney. We then take a look at Valkyria’s run through the Raw side of things. The panelists give their thoughts on the bout and we move on.

From there, we shift to Byron Saxton, who is standing by with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. The WWE CCO goes through some of the bigger matches on the card and explains the significance of them and why they are important. He closes by putting over the KOTR and QOTR winners earning title shots at SummerSlam.

We see Sami Zayn’s arrival to the building, and joining him is Kevin Owens. Shots of his opponents, “Big” Bronson Reed and Chad Gable, who has Otis with him, are also shown. An in-depth video package airs to hype the Intercontinental title three-way with Zayn defending against Reed and Gable.

