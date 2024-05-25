WWE King And Queen Of The Ring Match Producers, Times Revealed

A lot of news and notes for today’s WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event have surfaced.

Fightful Select is reporting the following match producers, times and referees for today’s PLE from the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

WWE KING AND QUEEN OF THE RING 2024 NEWS & NOTES

Producers

* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell: TJ Wilson

* Women’s World Title: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan: Shawn Daivari

* IC Title: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable: Jamie Noble

* QOTR Finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax: TJ Wilson

* KOTR Finals: GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton: Michael Hayes

* WWE Title: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul: Shane Helms & Michael Hayes

Match Times

* Women’s World Title: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan: 20 minutes

* IC Title: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable: 20 minutes

* QOTR Finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax: 15 minutes

* KOTR Finals: GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton: 30 minutes

* WWE Title: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul: 25 minutes

Referee Assignments

* Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell: Jessika Karr

* Women’s World Title: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan: Daphanie LaShaunn

* IC Title: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable: Shawn Bennett

* QOTR Finals: Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax: Jessika Karr

* KOTR Finals: GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton: Dan Engler

* WWE Title: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul: Ryan Tran

Make sure to join us here for live WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 results from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

