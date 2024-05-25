Willow Nightingale Segment Added To Tonight’s AEW Collision

A new segment has been announced for tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of tonight’s show at 8/7c on TNT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media to announce a new segment involving TBS Women’s Champion Willow Nightingale.

“After her Double or Nothing challenger Mercedes Mone held up the championship belt to close last night’s AEW Rampage, we’ll hear from the TBS Champion Willow Nightingale.24 hours before AEW Double Or Nothing live on TBS tonight,” read the announcement from the AEW boss man.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia and a mystery partner taking on “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and The Righteous, Mariah May going one-on-one against “Legit” Leyla Hirsch, The Gunns vs. The Lucha Bros, as well as Bryan Danielson & FTR vs. Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett, & Jay Lethal in Trios action.

