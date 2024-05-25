Updated AEW Collision Lineup For Tonight: Two New Bouts Added

May 25, 2024 - by Matt Boone

Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision.

Scheduled for tonight’s show from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada is Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia and a mystery partner taking on “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and The Righteous.

Additionally, Mariah May will go one-on-one against “Legit” Leyla Hirsch in one-on-one action on tonight’s show.

Previously announced is The Gunns vs. The Lucha Bros, as well as Bryan Danielson & FTR vs. Satnam Singh, Jeff Jarrett, & Jay Lethal in Trios action.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Collision results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.

