Update On This Week’s WWE Releases

An additional name from this week’s WWE releases has been uncovered.

John Pollock of POST Wrestling is reporting that Beth Fisher, who served as WWE’s Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, was released this past week.

She spent nearly 13 years with the company.

Fisher started with WWE in late-2011 as the assistant to the office of the Chairman and CEO, Vince McMahon, and became a senior manager in the Marketing and Communications department, before working as Head of Corporate Social Responsibility since November 2019.

As noted, previous WWE cuts from this week were learned to include WWE Senior Vice President Of Entertainment Relations Kristen Prouty and WWE Talent Operations and Appearances Manager Tavia Hartley.

We will keep you posted.

