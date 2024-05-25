Triple H Reacts To Controversy Coming Out Of WWE King And Queen Of The Ring

The WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event is in the books.

But not without controversy.

Following the WWE premium live event at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia on Saturday afternoon, Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke in a backstage interview about some controversy in one of the top matches on the show.

The WWE Chief Content Officer spoke with Kayla Braxton backstage and addressed the controversy surrounding Randy Orton’s shoulder being up during the match-ending pin from GUNTHER in the 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament finals.

He said that he saw the replay, and it was clear that Orton’s shoulder was up. However, he said the referee’s decision is final and that it’s up to GUNTHER to be a man and give Orton a rematch.

He also noted that Orton is “banged up” from the physical bout.

We will keep you posted.

Addressing the controversy around tonight’s King of the Ring Finals at #WWEKingAndQueen… pic.twitter.com/KRRfig4tsD — Triple H (@TripleH) May 25, 2024

