Triple H Makes Big Announcement At WWE King And Queen Of The Ring

Paul “Triple H” Levesque had a busy Saturday afternoon in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In addition to keeping busy on social media by snapping photos backstage at the Jeddah Super Dome at WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event with the new WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring, GUNTHER and Nia Jax, he also appeared on the show.

“The Game” crowned GUNTHER and Jax after their King and Queen of the Ring tournament final victories over Randy Orton and Lyra Valkyria, respectively.

He also appeared before the main event between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul to make a big announcement.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Paul “Triple H” Levesque backstage and he announced that Drew McIntyre has been medically cleared and Damian Priest is a man of his word and has agreed to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against him at the upcoming WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event in Glasgow, Scotland on June 15, 2024.

Make sure to join us here on 6/15 for live WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland results coverage.

