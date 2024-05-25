Triple H Crowns Nia Jax 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring

The 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring has been crowned.

Nia Jax defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament winner at the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event on Saturday afternoon at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

After the match ended, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque entered the ring to crown Nia Jax as the 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring.

The two shared an emotional hug and off-microphone chat, before Nia Jax spoke with Kayla Braxton in the ring and vowed to go on and capture the WWE Women’s Championship at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event in Cleveland, Ohio.

What a Queen of the Ring tournament for Nia Jax!#WWEKingAndQueen pic.twitter.com/eARzuWoel6 — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2024

You know these moments are deep.#WWEKingAndQueen | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/kYRbrG8uQU — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) May 25, 2024

The Crown. The Point. The moment has it all. All Hail Queen Nia Jax! #WWEKingAndQueen | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/6kobzaX5Tw — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) May 25, 2024

Message sent. Statement made. Queen Nia looking to become the Champion at SummerSlam!#WWEKingAndQueen | TNT Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/tqeacatAtx — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) May 25, 2024

Queen Nia Nia Jax is your Queen of the Ring Winner!#WWEKingAndQueen pic.twitter.com/jYpoyFx0xi — WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2024

