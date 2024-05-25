Triple H Crowns Nia Jax 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring

May 25, 2024 - by Matt Boone

The 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring has been crowned.

Nia Jax defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament winner at the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event on Saturday afternoon at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

After the match ended, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque entered the ring to crown Nia Jax as the 2024 WWE Queen Of The Ring.

The two shared an emotional hug and off-microphone chat, before Nia Jax spoke with Kayla Braxton in the ring and vowed to go on and capture the WWE Women’s Championship at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2024 premium live event in Cleveland, Ohio.

