Title Changes Hands At WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024

May 25, 2024 - by Matt Boone

And new ….

The WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event kicked off with a bang on Saturday afternoon.

WWE Women’s World Championship action opened up the PLE portion of the event, with “The Man” Becky Lynch defending against Liv Morgan.

After a hard fought battle, the finish saw Dominik Mysterio interfere and slide a chair into Lynch. He would distract the referee so she could use it, but instead Liv charged over and DDT’d Lynch into it for the win.

Liv Morgan is now the new WWE Women’s World Champion.

