Swerve Strickland Set For House Of Glory Event In July

Every house is “Swerve’s House” these days!

The AEW Champion is everywhere following his first world title victory in the company, as he turned up at DEFY Wrestling after winning the title, and even has a joint concert with Chris Jericho and Fozzy set for ALL IN weekend in London.

Today, another date was added to the mix.

July 26, 2024.

This marks the date that AEW Champion Swerve Strickland will be appearing at the House Of Glory “High Intensity” event.

“WHOSE HOUSE?!? AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland returns to HOG at HIGH INTENSITY on Friday July 26th live from the NYC Arena.”

Tickets are available for the show at TicketTailor.com.

BREAKING WHOSE HOUSE?!? AEW World Champion @swerveconfident returns to HOG at HIGH INTENSITY on Friday July 26th live from the NYC Arena! Tickets are on sale NOW ⬇️https://t.co/qe9d05sNPS pic.twitter.com/A0A6L9GDXG — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) May 25, 2024

