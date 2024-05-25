NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi Appears On AEW Collision

The NJPW President appeared for a match on Saturday night in Las Vegas, NV.

Hiroshi Tanahashi was the mystery partner for Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia in their Trios match against “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and The Righteous that kicked off this week’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision on TBS.

After the match, which Tanahashi helped his team win, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the appearance on X.

“Thank you Mr President Hiroshi Tanahashi for flying to Vegas AEW Double Or Nothing weekend on behalf of NJPW to stand up for AEW versus the hired guns of The Elite on Saturday AEW Collision on TBS TONIGHT,” he wrote.

Thank you Mr President @tanahashi1_100 for this amazing @Liger_NJPW jacket

+

thank you for flying to Vegas #AEWDoN weekend on behalf of @njpw1972 to stand up for @AEW vs the hired guns of The Elite on Saturday #AEWCollision on TBS TONIGHT! Thank you all watching AEW on TBS now! pic.twitter.com/N0WTartfeY — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 26, 2024

The scream that came out of my body was not okay. #aewcollision pic.twitter.com/kg6D0Xjhs3 — kelsey. (@m4rvelgirl) May 26, 2024

