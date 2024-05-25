News & Notes Coming Out Of WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024

– At WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the hat that Becky Lynch, while not the exact one, was similar to the one she used to wear at the start of her pro wrestling career.

– Karrion Kross and Scarlett were brought to Saudi Arabia for the SmackDown and King And Queen Of The Ring shows this weekend. They weren’t advertised to appear, although did work a panel while in town and made other media appearances.

– WWE Superstars who made the trip to Saudi Arabia this weekend are scheduled to quickly fly out after today’s premium live event at the Jeddah Super Dome. WWE isn’t currently advertising the “Featured Superstar” information regarding who will be appearing on Monday’s Raw.

– As seen during the broadcast, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were among several WWE Superstars, which also included Carmelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, A-Town Down Under, DIY and The Street Profits and B-Fab that made cameo appearances from their seats in the front row of the Jeddah Super Dome at the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 premium live event today.

– Almost instantly there were positive reactions internally to the cool camera angel and swivel that WWE used for Logan Paul’s top-rope spot to the floor during the WWE Universal Championship main event against Cody Rhodes to close out Saturday’s PLE.

